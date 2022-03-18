Advocates say two more bears spotted with missing limbs due to illegal traps

Bears are starting to wake from hibernation and start exploring. The Help Asheville Bears group said some are running into traps.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An advocacy group based in Asheville said they have seen two more bears missing limbs from illegal traps, as bears across East Tennessee and beyond start waking from hibernation.

They said Friday that one of the bears was spotted in the south Knoxville area missing a portion of its leg. The group, Help Asheville Bears, said it was the 35th bear they have seen so far that was missing limbs because of illegal traps.

"As tragic and as heartbreaking as each of these cases has been, it is extremely important to document each and every instance of these horrible injuries in order to share their story and help protect the safety and well-being of the bears and wildlife everywhere," they said.

Another bear was spotted in the Asheville area, according to the group.

They said the it is a young mother bear missing much of her back leg. They said the bear had not previously been documented by the group and said it was the 36th bear documented to have been missing a limb due to traps. It is the 26th bear documented within 90 miles of Asheville, according to the group.

They said she was spotted Wednesday on a home security camera in Swannanoa. She was traveling with her cubs through the home's yard, according to a release from the group. They said she was limping while leading her cubs.