All aboard the ARC! It's moving day for Zoo Knoxville's amphibians and reptiles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Calling all cobras, crocodiles and tortoises at Zoo Knoxville: The ARC is now boarding!

Zoo Knoxville's newest crown jewel, the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus, is just days away from opening on April 12.

The zoo has started moving more than 80 different species into their new habitats at the ARC, including more than a dozen endangered Asian turtle species, poison dart frogs, venomous snakes, and a Cuban crocodile.

A few of the zoo's newest members are also calling the ARC home: a family of Titicaca water frogs, and Joe the Linnaeus two-toed sloth!

The state-of-the-art facility features a bunch of new attractions, including a marshland boardwalk, greenhouse habitat, and a conservatory.