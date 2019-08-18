BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator hunter was airlifted to the hospital after he was bitten by one of the reptiles Saturday night, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers said.

According to Orlando CBS affiliate- WKMG, the man was hunting for gators around the Three Forks Conservation area.

The alligator bit the hunter’s arm as he was trying to get in into his boat, WKMG said.

Alligator hunting season started Thursday and last through November 1. People are allowed to hunt between 5 p.m. and 10 a.m.

