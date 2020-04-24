MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Nothing reminds Floridians that it is alligator mating season like an angry gator holding up traffic. Yes, as the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and surly drivers can vouch for, that truly happened.

It's one of those, "only in Florida" things.

Drivers were met with an unusual road rage incident on CR 675, according to the sheriff's office.

A 9-foot long male alligator was being "aggressive" with traffic Friday afternoon.

"It's gator mating season. This means they could be more mobile and aggressive than usual," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Luckily, deputies say they were able to get ahold of this big guy and relocate him to a gator farm.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission mating season in Florida begins in early April and could continue into June

The sheriff's office offers these suggestions when dealing with alligators:

Never feed or harass alligators

Do not interfere with any wildlife. The handling of any wildlife should only be done by properly trained and permitted persons.

To report nuisance alligators call: 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286

