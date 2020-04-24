MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Nothing reminds Floridians that it is alligator mating season like an angry gator holding up traffic. Yes, as the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and surly drivers can vouch for, that truly happened.
It's one of those, "only in Florida" things.
Drivers were met with an unusual road rage incident on CR 675, according to the sheriff's office.
A 9-foot long male alligator was being "aggressive" with traffic Friday afternoon.
"It's gator mating season. This means they could be more mobile and aggressive than usual," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
Luckily, deputies say they were able to get ahold of this big guy and relocate him to a gator farm.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission mating season in Florida begins in early April and could continue into June
The sheriff's office offers these suggestions when dealing with alligators:
- Never feed or harass alligators
- Do not interfere with any wildlife. The handling of any wildlife should only be done by properly trained and permitted persons.
- To report nuisance alligators call: 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286
RELATED: Gator mating season is here. This is what you need to know
RELATED: Alligator removed from basement of Ohio home
RELATED: Big gator hangs out near Largo neighborhood
What other people are reading right now:
- What Florida beaches are open? A county-by-county list
- Kim Jon Un's Sister: Could she become the next leader of North Korea?
- Miami went 7 weeks without a murder for the first time since 1957
- CDC adds 6 additional COVID-19 symptoms
- Pinellas County sheriff wants beaches, pools reopened. County administrator pushing phased approach.
- How will Florida reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Tell them what you think: Re-Open Florida Task Force launches feedback portal
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter