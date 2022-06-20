American Eagle Foundation to build new research and rehab facility in Kodak

The American Eagle Foundation said it would be the largest facility of its kind in the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

KODAK, Tenn. — The American Eagle Foundation announced they are building the largest bald eagle research and rehabilitation facility in the county in Kodak, Tennessee.

The Foundation said the Avian Research and Rehabilitation Center is part of a multi-million dollar project to build an educational campus.

AEF also announced that Dr. Michael Jones, a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Tennessee Veterinary Clinic, will be the director of the new facility.

Carson-Newman University, whose mascot is Talon the Blad Eagle, also announced a partnership with the American Eagle Foundation. The University said the partnership will provide "new educational opportunities" for students as well as help advance conservation efforts for the AEF.