Animal evacuees find fosters through Young-Williams Animal Center in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Officials with the center said they received over 100 applications from new fosters after a public call for help making room in their shelter.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the days leading up to Hurricane Ida making landfall around the Gulf Coast, the Young-Williams Animal Center made a public plea for new fosters. They said their shelter was filling up and needed people to temporarily take in animals so there would be room for evacuees.

As a result, they said they received more than 100 applications from new fosters. The new fosters have been matched with a pet from the hurricane evacuation or a pet from the shelter, according to a release. The animal evacuees arrived Tuesday evening and underwent health evaluations.

In total, the center said they accepted 40 animals. The Humane Society of Louisiana and staff from Best Friends worked to transport them to East Tennessee. There were 20 cats and 20 dogs, and officials said they made it safely to the shelter.

"Thanks to emergency fosters who applied to take in the rescues, all of these animals will be staying with people in our community,” said Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “We are so grateful to our Knoxville family for stepping up and opening their hearts in this tough situation."