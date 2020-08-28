Another one! Zoo Knoxville reveals second baby giraffe on the way

Zoo Knoxville is preparing for the arrival of the second calf of Frances and Jumbe. The baby is due Dec. 17.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The picture above is Frances with her first born Bea.

Zoo Knoxville has just announced it's preparing for the arrival of a new baby giraffe!

This will be the second calf born to Frances, 5, and Jumbe, 18.

Last year, Frances gave birth to Bea, who just recently celebrated her first birthday on World Giraffe Day.

Frances is due Dec.17, 2020.

Zoo Knoxville continues to collaborate with zoos around the United States to save giraffes from poaching and habitat destruction.

According to Zoo Knoxville, over the last three decades, giraffe populations have declined by 40%