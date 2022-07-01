Appalachian Bear Rescue named a finalist for Defender Service Awards

Voting for the awards begins Friday and runs through Nov. 6. ABR said it would share a link on its Facebook account when it goes live.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — One of East Tennessee's beloved wildlife rescues is in the running for a North American award as a finalist.

Appalachian Bear Rescue announced Monday it was named a finalist in Land Rover's Defender Service Awards. The award honors U.S. and Canadian non-profit and charity organizations for distinguished service in five categories.

ABR is being recognized as one of the top animal welfare non-profits in North America for its work to save black bear cubs in the Great Smoky Mountains.

The Townsend-based group is competing in the Animal Welfare category. If it wins, ABR would receive one of five customizable Land Rover Defender 130 vehicles as well as $25,000. As a finalist, ABR received $5,000.

