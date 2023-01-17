Appalachian Bear Rescue releases 'Taco' back into the wild, their longest-standing resident in 2022

Taco arrived at the Appalachian Bear Rescue facility in May 5, 2022 and only weighed around 3.6 pounds.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Appalachian Bear Rescue said on Jan. 14 that they released "Taco Bear," a cub who arrived at their facility on May 5, 2022, back into the wild.

They said Taco Bear spent around eight months at their facility and arrived weighing only around 3.6 lbs. On Monday, they said he was released back into the wild weighing a healthy 113 lbs.

Taco Bear was the rescue's longest-standing resident in 2022, they said. They said when he first arrived at the rescue, curators gave him lots of food options to determine his favorite. They learned that he loved yogurt.

Taco Bear was released alongside Thyme, Truffle and Thistle bears. He was also released alongside their latest addition — Myrtle Bear.