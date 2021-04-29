Appalachian Bear Rescue welcomes 3-month-old cub from Kentucky, Bourbon Bear

Officials said the cub was originally unresponsive and could not raise its head. Now, officials at Appalachian Bear Rescue said it seems to be in good health.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — The Appalachian Bear Rescue welcomed a new cub Thursday, a 3-month-old male named Bourbon Bear.

Officials said that he is from Kentucky and that he was found in a remote area. He was unresponsive and could not raise his head originally, but biologists gave it fluids before transporting the cub to ABR.

Bourbon Bear was examined at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, where doctors found that he weighed around 5 pounds and seemed to be in good health after receiving treatment.