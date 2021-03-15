Appalachian Bear Rescue welcomes new cub, 'Furman Bear'

This is the rescue's newest cub, 'Furman Bear.' He's named in honor of Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Our friends over at Appalachian Bear Rescue got a new family member!

The rescue said he came from South Carolina, is only about six weeks old and weighs just a little over a pound.

Rescuers said he went in for a check up and appears to be health.