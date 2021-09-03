Appalachian Bear Rescue welcomes two cub siblings, "Big Al" and "Aubie Bear," from Alabama

Officials said that the bears looked to be in good health and will be fed bear milk replacement formula every four hours.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — The Appalachian Bear Rescue welcomed two new cubs on Tuesday — male and female siblings from Alabama. Their names are "Big Al" and "Aubie Bear," named in honor of the mascots of the University of Alabama and Auburn University.

They were given to ABR by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as the department looks for a possible foster mother. Officials said they did not know what happened to the cubs' mother before they were given to the rescue.

The cubs are around two months old and weigh around 5 pounds each. They both seem to be in good health and will be fed bear milk replacement formula every four hours, officials said. The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine examined them in their nursery.