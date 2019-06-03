It's like 2017 all over again.

This past summer it was announced that April the Giraffe was pregnant again. And now, it's likely that she will soon welcome her fifth calf!

And like two years ago, when the world waited..and waited...and waited until April finally gave birth -- we're waiting again.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y. has set up a live stream on their YouTube page where you can watch April on their giraffe cam as she nears the late stages of her pregnancy.

They are also providing daily updates on April's progress. According to the latest update, we're getting close.

MARCH 10:

Doctors are expected to assess April's progression. All behavior signs still indicate we are simply waiting for the big moment. Extra bedding has been added to her stall in anticipation of the birth.

MARCH 9: "Simply waiting for the big moment"

April is quickly approaching the big day and workers at Animal Adventure Park have put down extra bedding in anticipation of the birth.

"More than days prior, viewers witnessed April's behavioral being extremely off. Standing in one place, staring at the wall, and simply not responding to activity around her."

"Without question we are there - its a matter of when."

"With darkness soon falling on the park, and many of our viewers, it should be an interesting next 12 hours!"

MARCH 8: "She is ready to go"

"There is not much more we can say or report; she is ready to go!

"Udders are filled, consistent discharge, calf has shifted around a bit! Back end is swollen, ligaments loosened, tail raising and to the side a bit. These are all signs we are there!

She could go at night, dawn, the day or at dusk!"

Read full update

MARCH 7: "We got, What we wanted!"

According to the update, which was posted around 9 p.m. Thursday, "April has profoundly advanced."

"Some of the focused pacing behavior has been observed early evening, which is a tell tale sign of what's to come. This should continue to increase.

Extended periods of tail raising suggest movement and pressure.

Perhaps start reevaluating your weekend schedule?"

Read the full post.

MARCH 6: In Wednesday morning's update, the team at Animal Adventure Park said that April's udders have filled and (warning: TMI coming up), "We have yellow/cloudy discharge."

"Dr Tim's request is to observe discharge amounts/presence throughout day. If still there this afternoon (steady discharge), it is good indication we are 'there'. Now of course, 'there', could be hours, a day or so, perhaps... so I'll take the blame here and say - things are looking 'imminent,'" owner Jordan Patch said in a post.

For the record, during April Watch 2017, we posted a story about the udders filling on March 29. April made us wait another two weeks before finally giving birth to Tajiri on April 15, 2017.

So we might be close. But "close" is fluid.

You can watch April in the live stream below:

FLASHBACK:

