Around $2,000 raised to help kitten after reports of UT football player involved in animal abuse case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they received a report of alleged animal abuse on Thursday, involving University of Tennessee football player Aaron Beasley.

Beasley plays linebacker for UTK. He is a junior from Franklin, Georgia. According to police, he reportedly had abused another student's cat. They said that he has not been charged yet and that the incident is still under investigation.

The pet owner said that she had been in the process of moving when she came home and found her 6-month-old kitten hiding under a dresser. The kitten could not walk and screamed when it was picked up, according to a GoFundMe to raise funds for the kitten.

She said she later learned that her roommate's boyfriend had abused it.

The kitten was brought to an emergency room with brain damage and is expected to have difficulty walking, according to the GoFundMe page. It also has a bleeding hemorrhage in its kidney after being kicked, the owner said, and that it was placed in an oxygen tank.

"My heart is absolutely broken for him and I just want my baby to be okay and to stop animal cruelty," the organizer of the fundraiser said on the GoFundMe page. "I think it’s ridiculous I am having to make this but this is what it has come to."