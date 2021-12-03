Zoo Knoxville prepares to move Arya the tiger to new home

Arya came to Knoxville in January 2017 from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in California in hopes that she would mate with one of the zoo's male tigers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is preparing to say farewell to one of its beloved big cats.

The zoo posted that its 7-year-old Malayan tiger Arya will soon be leaving her home in Knoxville to move into another Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoo.

This move will give her the best opportunity to contribute to the preservation of her species, according to officials.

Zoo Knoxville said its staff will be sad to see her go, but they have taken extensive measures to ensure a smooth transition.

Arya came to Knoxville in January 2017 from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in California, on the recommendation of the Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan in hopes that she would mate with one of the zoo's male tigers, Bashir.

According to a video posted by the zoo, Arya just couldn't seem to find a match that was right for her, and this move will give her an opportunity to meet some new eligible bachelors.