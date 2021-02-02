Barks, beers and forever-homes | Slumdog Rescue Crew hosts pet event at brewing company

The Slumdog Rescue Crew invited pets and their owners to Elst Brewing Company on Friday where people could relax and play with their four-legged friends.

Many pets and their owners stopped by a Knoxville brewery on Saturday for a quick drink. While the dogs may have gotten water, many of their owners enjoyed a glass of beer with organizers from Slumdog Rescue Crew.

The nonprofit organization is located in Andersonville and rescues dogs from high-risk shelters. They help rehabilitate their physical and emotional health while waiting to find permanent homes. Dogs are spayed and neutered while under their care, and the organization assists all dogs regardless of age, breed or ease of placement.

They organized the Dog Days of Summer event at Elst Brewing Company. Some of the money raised from the event went to support the nonprofit.

Kiddie pools were set out for pets to cool down in, alongside dogs available for adoption through Slumdog Rescue Crew. A food truck serving Puerto Rican food was also there to make sure owners and their pets ate well.

"It means a lot of hard work," said Shana Boatwrite, a volunteer who helped organize the event. "I just recently fostered a litter of seven puppies. It's a lot of hard work, but it's very rewarding — especially when they find their forever homes and you can see them getting so much love. It's so rewarding."