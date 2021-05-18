"Big Al" gets new home at Zoo Knoxville's Arc

The Aldabra giant tortoise is moved to his new summer residence in Zoo Knoxville's Arc.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the oldest and largest members of the Zoo Knoxville family just completed a big move Tuesday.

"Big Al" is the Zoo's resident Aldabra tortoise and returned to exhibit after a trip to the new Zoo Knoxville ARC facility.

The 12,000-square-foot facility featuring more than 80 different species is now open. It's the largest project since the zoo opened. It replaces the zoo's small and aging reptile house, where it was sometimes difficult to really appreciate the animals.

This is the first of Al's two trips he takes throughout the year. He and other tropical species take up a season residence at Zoo Knoxville's green house during the colder months of the year.

Al is estimated to be between 90 and 140 years old and tips the scales at approximately 550 pounds. To carry such precious cargo, a special box was constructed just for the tortoise and his big move.

You can see video of Big Al's trip to the new ARC exhibit here: