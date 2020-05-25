Black bear spotted near Downtown Knoxville

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency suggests people in the areas where a bear has been spotted to remove bird feeders, secure trash and don't leave pet food out.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — There's been another bear sighting in Knoxville.

This time it wasn't too far from downtown. Becky Mumper took a video around 9 p.m. on Saturday showing a bear in her yard.

She said she lives in the Old Mechanicsville neighborhood near the corner of Arthur and Hannah.

This comes a few days after Knoxville Police said a bear sighting was confirmed in Fountain City.