SEYMOUR, Tenn. — A Blount County church is asking for your used mascara wands, but not for the reason you think.

Bethel United Methodist Church in Seymour is collecting mascara wands to benefit the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge.

The donated wands will be given to the nonprofit, cleaned with Dawn dish soap and then used to brush out small mites and bugs from rescued animals fur.

Church organizers say it's important to think of how something you might typically throw away can be recycled to help creatures in need.

"We're all God's creatures and it's not just humans," Bethel UMC member Jessica Robbins said. "We need to take care of everything, and doing that for animals is another way to reach out."

The church has a donation bucket outside the front doors for people to drop wands at any time.

There are also boxes inside the church if you would like to donate during church services, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sundays.