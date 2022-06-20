x
Animals

Rescued kitten in Middle Tennessee turns out to be bobcat

The adorable bobcat kitten was given an exam and sent to a wildlife rehabilitation center.
Credit: True Rescue

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A couple that rescued a kitten in the mid-state discovered it was not of the domestic variety.

A couple found an adorable kitten on their back porch Friday and took it to True Rescue in Mount Juliet looking for emergency placement. But the staff at True Rescue knew exactly what had been brought to them - a bobcat.

The orphaned bobcat underwent an exam and was soon thereafter transported to Walden's Puddle.

Credit: True Rescue

Bobcats have long legs, large paws, tufted ears and are brown or brownish red with a white underbelly and short, black-tipped tail, according to National Geographic. They say babies are generally raised in a den in a litter of one to six young kittens, which will remain with their mother for 9 to 12 months.

