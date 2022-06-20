Rescued kitten in Middle Tennessee turns out to be bobcat

The adorable bobcat kitten was given an exam and sent to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A couple that rescued a kitten in the mid-state discovered it was not of the domestic variety.

A couple found an adorable kitten on their back porch Friday and took it to True Rescue in Mount Juliet looking for emergency placement. But the staff at True Rescue knew exactly what had been brought to them - a bobcat.

The orphaned bobcat underwent an exam and was soon thereafter transported to Walden's Puddle.