Brood X cicadas stop singing in cold temperatures

Experts said those special cicadas don't like temperatures below 70 degrees.

TENNESSEE, USA — You've may have seen them and you've probably heard them. The Brood X cicadas are out in mass.

But after a weekend of cooler temperatures, the bugs may be singing less.

Experts said those special cicadas don't like temperatures below 70 degrees.

The critters stop singing and mating during chilly days. They just hunker down near the bottom of trees.

But as the temperatures warm back up, prepare for more cicada noise.

If you don't know if your neighborhood will get invaded there's an app for that. It's called Cicada Safari app.