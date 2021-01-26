East Tennessee veterinarian uses clinic cats to remind people about choosing the right pets on social media

The founder of Gentle Doctor of East Tennessee said that she thought the Facebook page would focus on the clinic. Instead, it's become a diary for two rescue cats.

When the founder of the Gentle Doctor of East Tennessee opened her veterinary clinic in May, she thought the Facebook page would focus on the clinic. It would be about their operations, their mission and the pets that they treated.

Instead, the Facebook page has become a diary for two rescue cats that she adopted. She said that have the run of the office, and Amanda Dykstra has been documenting their antics online.

"They broke the blinds and we replaced the blinds, and then they broke the blinds again in that same spot," Dykstra said. "So we decided just to leave the blinds because again, it's like Tiny Cat just runs the show around here."

Tiny Cat is a diva and Simba is a cool cat, she also said. After she adopted Tiny Cat as a one-pound orphan, Dykstra spent six months looking for a second cat before finding Simba.