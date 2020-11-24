Chimp at Zoo Knoxville celebrates 30th birthday

Zoo Knoxville is celebrating a birthday today!
Mwelu - a chimp - is turning 30.
The zoo says when anyone has a milestone birthday - it's fun to throw a party.
So they made sure Mwelu got one to!
The zoo says he's one of the most recognizable chimps at the zoo.
"He is the chimp that interacts so much with our guests. He's the one that loves to hit the glass and my make kids jump. And really enjoys all of our guests in public, so he has a real special place here. He has lived here his entire life," Lisa New with Zoo Knoxville said.