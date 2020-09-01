CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Claiborne Animal Shelter is warning the community about people posing as animal control for the county.

According to a post on the shelter's Facebook page, they are receiving reports about people picking up animals while telling people that they are taking the animals to the Claiborne Animal Shelter. The shelter said that they are not receiving any of the animals that are being picked up.

Claiborne County does not have an official animal control department. The shelter is telling people not to give the fake officials any animals.

RELATED: Abused, neglected Cocke County puppy inspires children's book about overcoming adversity

RELATED: Sevierville PD decides to adopt foster dog Maddie

They are also asking people to contact the shelter at (423) 626-2686 or to contact the Claiborne County sheriff at (423) 626-3385 if they have any information.