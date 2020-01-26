COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Friends Animal Shelter, in Cocke County, is searching for homes for seven puppies after they were abandoned on the side of the road.

According to a post, Friends Animal Shelter said the pups are about 9-weeks-old.

Friends Animal Shelter said a $165 fee covers the pup to be spayed/neutered, a rabies vaccination, three sets of shots, deworming and a microchip.

The shelter's is open Monday through Saturday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

