"Continuing the dream" | Family promises to keep caring for Little Ponderosa Zoo

The sons of James Cox, the former director of The Little Ponderosa Zoo, said that they promised to keep caring for the exotic animals at the zoo.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost a month after the founder and former director of The Little Ponderosa Zoo died — his sons are promising to keep the zoo's dream alive.

Cade and Corbin Cox released a video on Friday, filmed next to the zoo's kangaroo. In it, they said that they would continue their father's mission of helping the animals at the zoo find forever-homes. They also wanted to thank the community for its support.

"We really just want everyone to know that me and my brother here are going to continue on with our father's dream," said Corbin Cox.

The zoo takes in a wide variety of exotic animals, including a variety of bovines, camels, parrots, cockatoos, snakes, turtles, lizards and many more. It also rescues and rehabilitates white-tailed deer after the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency licensed it.