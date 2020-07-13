COROLLA, N.C. — A wild yearling colt named "Danny" on the North Carolina Outer Banks died Friday after choking on an apple, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said in a Facebook post.
The organization said the horse's death could have been prevented.
"Danny was killed by humans who had no regard for the safety of the horses. No regard for the health of the horses. No regard for the laws put in place to protect the horses," the Wild Horse Fund wrote in part.
The Wild Horse Fund said someone saw Danny in distress and called for help. Danny was given a sedative to help pass the apple. However, the apple had been lodged in his throat long enough to cause an infection, and he later died.
The organization hopes Danny's death will serve as a lesson to visitors and beachgoers: never feed the horses and always pick up your trash.