POWELL, Tenn. — Early Sunday morning, the Knoxville Volunteer Emergency Rescue Squad helped rescue a cow that was stuck in floodwaters in Powell.

According to the rescue squad's deputy chief John Whited, the Knox County Sheriff's Office animal control unit called for assistance. They needed a veterinarian to check on the cow.

Knoxville Volunteer Emergency Rescue Squad

Whited said they brought out a boat so a University of Tennessee large animal vet could get to the cow and determine if it was in good condition.

The owner wanted to try to save the cow, not just put it down, according to Whited.

Once the vet determined the cow was in good condition, the rescue squad hooked harnesses to the cow and hauled it out of the water, according to Whited.

Whited said the cow is doing OK now.