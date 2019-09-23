NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2019 deer archery-only hunting season opens statewide in Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The archery season dates in five of the state’s deer hunting units are the same. The dates are Sept. 28-Oct. 25 and Oct. 28-Nov. 8.

There are ample opportunities for deer hunters in Tennessee. There are more than 100 wildlife management areas and refuges across the state managed by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency ranging in various sizes.

Hunters are reminded that they must possess the appropriate licenses and permits. Specific regulations and license requirements do apply.

Private lands are also available for hunting. For hunting on private land, hunters must obtain permission from landowners.

The 2019-20 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide contains all the information for hunters. Guides are available where hunting and fishing licenses are sold and on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org, and the TWRA app.

Prior to the addition of Unit CWD, Tennessee was divided into five deer management units, A, B, C, D, and L.

The antlerless deer bag limits for the archery-only season are four in Units A-D and three per day in Unit L areas. The antlered deer bag limit is a total of two for the entire 2019-20 deer seasons.

For the first-year Unit CWD in the southwestern portion of the state, the archery season dates are Sept. 28-Oct. 25. The Unit CWD was created after CWD (chronic wasting disease) was discovered in the area last December.

In Unit CWD, the statewide limit may be exceeded if taken under the Earn-A-Buck Program or taken under the Replacement Buck Program. Detailed information of Unit CWD Earn-A-Buck and Unit CWD Replacement Buck programs are found on page 35 of the 2019-20 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.