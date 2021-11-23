x
TWRA: Buck breaks into Tennessee elementary school

A whitetail buck attempted to attend school at Westside Elementary after breaking into the schools emergency exit.
Credit: TWRA

SPRINGFIELD, Tennessee — Teachers at a Westside Elementary in Springfield, Tenn. got a surprise visitor early Tuesday morning. 

A whitetail buck broke into the school's emergency exit, according to a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) Facebook post.

Officer Kaleb Stratton removed the buck from the classroom.

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

The agency said the buck's age ranged from 2 and a half to 3 and a half years old. 

The buck did make a small mess in the classroom but was in "good spirits" - even so much so for a quick photo opportunity.

The TWRA said teachers at Westside Elementary plan to teach the four Rs instead of three, and that's "Reading, Righting, Rithmetic, and Rut."

 

