TWRA: Buck breaks into Tennessee elementary school

SPRINGFIELD, Tennessee — Teachers at a Westside Elementary in Springfield, Tenn. got a surprise visitor early Tuesday morning.
A whitetail buck broke into the school's emergency exit, according to a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) Facebook post.
Officer Kaleb Stratton removed the buck from the classroom.
The agency said the buck's age ranged from 2 and a half to 3 and a half years old.
The buck did make a small mess in the classroom but was in "good spirits" - even so much so for a quick photo opportunity.
The TWRA said teachers at Westside Elementary plan to teach the four Rs instead of three, and that's "Reading, Righting, Rithmetic, and Rut."