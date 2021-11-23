TWRA: Buck breaks into Tennessee elementary school

A whitetail buck attempted to attend school at Westside Elementary after breaking into the schools emergency exit.

SPRINGFIELD, Tennessee — Teachers at a Westside Elementary in Springfield, Tenn. got a surprise visitor early Tuesday morning.

A whitetail buck broke into the school's emergency exit, according to a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) Facebook post.

Officer Kaleb Stratton removed the buck from the classroom.

The agency said the buck's age ranged from 2 and a half to 3 and a half years old.

The buck did make a small mess in the classroom but was in "good spirits" - even so much so for a quick photo opportunity.