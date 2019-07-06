Well...snake's out of the bag.

Patricia Nash Designs, creator of luxury Italian leather accessories, is offering a limited edition handbag created to support Zoo Knoxville’s new Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus.

“ARC by Patricia Nash” is limited to 500 individually numbered bags and features the rare Boelen’s python.

Proceeds will help save animals from extinction by funding one of the largest and most important projects in the zoo’s history, the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus. That will be home to the zoo’s internationally-recognized work with critically endangered amphibians and reptiles.

Zoo Knoxville’s herpetology team is globally recognized for their expertise with a number of species and are one of the founders of the Radiated Tortoise SAFE program. The zoo said in a press release that they are working in collaboration with conservationists in Madagascar to return rehabilitated tortoises to the wild.

Zoo Knoxville's Tortoises out for the summer and ready for visitors.

Based in Knoxville, Patricia Nash Designs is one of the top five handbag brands in department stores. Like all Patricia Nash Designs, the “ARC by Patricia Nash” bag is made of vegetable tanned Italian leather and high-quality hardware.

The limited edition of 500 numbered bags are available exclusively at the Patricia Nash Designs flagship store at 1132 N. 6th Ave. in Knoxville or online at patricianashdesigns.com.

