A dog who survived for weeks in the rubble left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has earned its new name — Miracle.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a rescue base in Loxahatchee Groves, Florida, got word on Friday morning that there was a dog in need of emergency care. By 1 p.m. on Friday, Miracle had arrived at the rescue in Florida.

Miracle was found emaciated after being trapped under an air conditioner in the town of Marsh Harbour, on the Abaco Islands. It is believed Miracle was trapped for more than three weeks, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

“What an incredible story that we were able to discover this dog alive after being trapped for so long," Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and President Lauree Simmons said in a statement.

Another dog trapped with Miracle did not survive, according to WPTV.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue used a drone to find Miracle, according to the Palm Beach Post. Once they detected a small heat patch, rescue workers trudged through debris to reach the dog.

"Hopefully, we can find his owners. If not, we'll find him a wonderful home," Simmons told WPTV.

Simmons urged people to remember that the crisis in the Bahamas isn't over and that there are more animals who are likely hiding and scared of loud equipment being used to clear debris.

The dog rescue is using technology like drones and special recovery teams in order to locate more animals who might be trapped under debris in Marsh Harbour, according to a press release.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue has saved 138 dogs from the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian hit in early September, the press release stated, and several dogs have been reunited with owners in Florida.

Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas as a category 5 hurricane last month, killing at least 50 people and leaving hundreds unaccounted for.