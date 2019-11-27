DACULA, Ga. — The daughter of a Dacula woman attacked by dogs is speaking out, after her mother died last week.

On Sept. 16, 23 year-old Engrid Alvarado told 11Alive that she received a phone call from her mother, Lorena Cordova saying, "those dogs are here again."

"I got the urge to go check on her, and I went through this back door and I yelled for her, and I couldn’t hear anything. I could just hear dogs barking," Alvarado recounted. "So, I yelled to my mom in Spanish, and then in the distance I heard a little ‘ah’."

Alvarado said that she got into her car and drove over to her neighbors' home, where she found her mother lying in the road.

"She had bites on all four limbs," Alvarado described. "I couldn't help or hold her, because she had chunks of her arm missing."

Alvarado recounted how her mother climbed into the passenger seat of her car, and she began driving them towards the main road while on the phone with 911.

Gwinnett County Police officers responded to the scene on the 3000 block of Luther Wages Road, and the responding officer told Alvarado to drive to a nearby fire department to get medical attention.

According to Alvarado, Cordova was then taken to Gwinnett Medical where she was eventually placed in a medically-induced coma.

"The attack caused muscle and nerve damage in all of her limbs. She also sustained internal organ trauma," Alvarado said.

Cordova passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21 from her injuries. Her daughter said she was dealing with a bacterial infection, in addition to her other injuries. The coroners' office has not yet confirmed the cause of her death.

A celebration of life ceremony for Cordova was held over the weekend at Iglesia Cristiana La Familia in Norcross. A GoFundMe page has also been started to support Cordova and her family's medical costs.

Memorial Service held for Lorena Cordova

Meanwhile, the owner of the dogs involved in the attack surrendered them, and all three were taken into custody of animal control to be put down. The Gwinnett Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing.

