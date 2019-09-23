LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee Miniature Horse and Donkey Rescue hopes to upgrade its rescue and get some real shelters for the hundreds of miniature horses, donkeys and mules it houses.

Right now, the rescue keeps the animals under tents and tarps but it said those make-shift shelters won't last another winter so it needs donations from the community to get some real shelters.

According to a GoFundMe, the rescue has four small paddocks and five small pastures that house approximately 40 miniatures at any given time.

"Each pasture currently has one or more of our "tent city" shelters. Our goal is to replace these with 6 metal carports - every one carport will provide shelter for two pastures by straddling the fence line. Rock and stall mats will provide dry footing for the minis," the rescue said.

If you want to help but can't donate much, the rescue posted on Facebook last week saying it has a donor who will match funds up to $2,000.

Its goal is to raise $4,800.

East Tennessee Miniature Horse and Donkey Rescue is 100% donation funded and relies on donations in order to do big things for little equines.

Donations help provide for emergency vet care, farrier costs, hay and grain, maintaining the shelters and fields that house the rescues, any on-going medical needs, everyday items like grooming supplies and halters, transport costs, owner surrender minis being vetted, educating the public on the plight of unwanted, abused, and/or neglected minis.

The shelter also has a wish list and said it needs buckets or rubber pans, small water troughs, horse medical supplies, mini-sized halters, salt blocks and holders, miniature horse feed, mare and foal feed, bedding/shavings, shampoo and conditioner, and grooming supplies.