Elk spotted taking a dip near Cherokee, NC

Wood said two park rangers were nearby keeping people at a safe distance from the wildlife.

CHEROKEE, N.C. — It seems elk season is upon us in and around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

In a video sent to us by Laurie Grace Wood, it appears that a bull elk and some of his ladies wanted to take a dip in the river near the Oconaluftee Visitors Center in Cherokee, N.C.

"The lady next to me said she had frequented this location but had not seen this many together before. It was a divine moment," Wood said.