ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — An emu running loose in southern Orange County has received international attention.



Orange County Animal Services spokesperson Tenille Fox's message is simple: Don't try to catch the elusive bird.

Emus can travel as fast as 30 miles per hour and weigh as much as 100 pounds. Trapping such an animal will be difficult, she said.



"What we really need is for this emu to wander into an area that provides some sort of containment – such as natural barriers, a pasture, or some sort of fenced area," she said. "If the emu is in an area like that, an Animal Control team can try to block the animal off even more and hopefully corral the animal without causing further stress. We worry about causing more stress in this heat."



The flightless, feathered wanderer was first spotted in early July near the border with Chatham County, Fox said, adding that OCAS has not received any more reports of sightings since July 18.



Fox said any resident who spots the elusive bird should call Orange County Animal Control at (919) 942-PETS (7387) Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1, and the dispatcher will relay the information to the on-call Animal Control Officer.