Entries being accepted for 2022 TWRA Calendar Photo Contest

If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is again accepting entries for its 2022 photo contest.

Images that are selected will be published in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar. The agency invites interested photographers to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee.

Previously, the calendar had been the summer issue of Tennessee Wildlife magazine and began in August. The new format will begin in January 2022 and run through December 2022.

Photographers must submit their photo entries by the September 30, 2021 deadline. Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted online or by CD.

They must be sized to print no smaller than 8-1/2x11 and the resolution of the image files should be at least 300 pixels/inch.

If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60.

Photographers must be sure to provide their name, address, phone number, and e-mail address with their disk. Disks cannot be returned.