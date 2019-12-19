KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Christmas is less than a week away, and Zoo Knoxville is helping Santa double-check his naughty and nice list by updating his elves on their animals.

Many of them were good as gold this year and made the nice list.

NICE:

Dolly the Southern white rhino for minding her manners and chewing with her mouth closed

Radiated tortoise for loving back scratches from anyone

Bea the giraffe for eating her greens (and being amazing)

Ripley and Lu the chimpanzees for helping with each other's grooming

Teagan the silver-leaf langur for eating her veggies

For others...well...there's always next year.

NAUGHTY:

Pedzi the African crested porcupine for opening her present early

White-naped cranes for eating the duck food

Arkan forest turtles for dragging leaves into their water bowl

Tonka the African elephant for taking things before the keepers are ready for him to have them

Finn and Monty the black bears for not sharing the pool

Opie the scarlet macaw for his questionable dancing

Bantu the Western lowland gorilla for not brushing his teeth before bed

Just remember everyone, eat your greens, mind your manners and have a very happy holiday season.

MORE FROM ZOO KNOXVILLE:

RELATED: Zoo Knoxville offering $5 off winter admission during Kroger Discount Days

RELATED: Zoo Knoxville goes on wild adventure at Lowe's with animal ambassador

RELATED: Red wolf experiment left lasting legacy in Smokies

RELATED: Building the ARC: Zoo Knoxville begins final push to fund new Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus

RELATED: Zoo Knoxville celebrates Georgie the gibbon's sweet 16

RELATED: Four red panda cubs move to new habitat at Zoo Knoxville