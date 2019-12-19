KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Christmas is less than a week away, and Zoo Knoxville is helping Santa double-check his naughty and nice list by updating his elves on their animals.
Many of them were good as gold this year and made the nice list.
NICE:
- Dolly the Southern white rhino for minding her manners and chewing with her mouth closed
- Radiated tortoise for loving back scratches from anyone
- Bea the giraffe for eating her greens (and being amazing)
- Ripley and Lu the chimpanzees for helping with each other's grooming
- Teagan the silver-leaf langur for eating her veggies
For others...well...there's always next year.
NAUGHTY:
- Pedzi the African crested porcupine for opening her present early
- White-naped cranes for eating the duck food
- Arkan forest turtles for dragging leaves into their water bowl
- Tonka the African elephant for taking things before the keepers are ready for him to have them
- Finn and Monty the black bears for not sharing the pool
- Opie the scarlet macaw for his questionable dancing
- Bantu the Western lowland gorilla for not brushing his teeth before bed
Just remember everyone, eat your greens, mind your manners and have a very happy holiday season.
