PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood and the American Eagle Foundation welcomed a new little eaglet to the family.

According to an Instagram post from Dollywood, this adorable fuzzball hatched on Wednesday, April 17.

The American Eagle Foundation's Live Eagle Cams showed that the baby hatched just before 7 a.m. to Grant and Glenda.

You can check in on the feathery family on the Dollywood Live Eagle Cams.