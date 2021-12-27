Florida bald eagle hatches, second egg expected to hatch within days

The first hatchling emerged from its shell just after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After getting to see a baby eagle hatch live on Monday afternoon, animals lovers across the Sunshine State and beyond are patiently awaiting the chance to see it all happen again.

Parents Harriet and M15, the two eagles featured on The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam hosted by Dick Pritchett Real Estate, had been incubating the eggs for nearly two months.

The first hatchling, which was laid on Nov. 20, emerged from its shell just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. Now all eyes are on egg number two, which is expected to hatch within the next day, according to the site's countdown.

The first signs of progress were made just before 10 a.m. Sunday when there was a pip, or crack in one of the eggs.

"We have a confirmed pip in egg #1 this morning!" the eagle cam blog wrote. "This is very egg-citing to see a hatch in progress!"

Viewers witnessed the crack get bigger throughout the day Monday until the hatchling finally broke free.

On Monday evening, the site confirmed the second hatchling was on its way.

"We have confirmed a second pip and hope to see two baby eagles in the nest very soon."

According to the eagle cam website, it can take 12-72 hours before the chick breaks completely free of the shell, with most hatches taking place in 24-48 hours.

Viewers of the live stream have gotten to witness Harriet and M15 switch in and out of the nest, fighting off predators like owls and snakes as they vigilantly watch over their future offspring. This is their fifth season as a mated pair at this location.