KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four fluffy, adorable red panda cubs at Zoo Knoxville are almost ready for their first day of Red Panda Kindergarten!

The cubs will be moving to a new on view habitat on Saturday.

Since coming to the zoo, the panda cubs have been hanging around at the Pilot Flying J Wee Play Adventure building, where visitors can watch the cubs being fed every day at noon.

All of the cubs are being "peer reared" with each other by zookeepers.

Friday is the last day to watch the cubs being fed at the adventure building before they move into their new home.

Visitors can still see all four cubs at Red Panda Village.

