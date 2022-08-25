Goober the Goat reunited with owner after hoofing it around Bean Station shop

Goober mysteriously showed up outside an arts and handcrafts store in Bean Station and wouldn't leave after sneaking out of his home on Sunday night.

BEAN STATION, Tenn. — A shop in Grainger County had an unexpected and delightful visitor show up outside: a 6-month-old goat!

Anita Crane is a wire artist who runs Smoky Mountains Handmade Creations in Bean Station. On Monday, someone noticed a young goat hanging around outside her store at a shopping plaza off Broadway Drive.

The store was closed at the time and no one knew where the goat had come from. Some people posted Goober's picture to Facebook, and they soon learned he had snuck away from his owner Angela on Sunday. Angela runs Sassy Gals Farm and Rescue in Bean Station.

More than 18 people came out to try and catch the runaway kid Monday night, but he wasn't quite ready to let his adventure end. Goober kept running from people when they approached him.

“He’s sweet, he just didn’t want to be caught. He got his freedom a little bit,” Anita said.

Eventually, Angela was able to retrieve him a few days later and bring him home. She said he even managed to gain a little weight thanks to people who gave him plenty of food and water over the past four days.

Goober has become a bit of a local celebrity after his adventure. Anita said she'd like the goat to come back to her shop soon for an upcoming crafts show on Sept. 24.

Goober is one of several goats at Sassy Gals Farm and Rescue alongside horses and other animals. Angela said the farm specializes in providing equine therapeutic services to children and adults with special life challenges and disabilities. Goober joined the farm after Angela's daughter took him in when no one else wanted him.