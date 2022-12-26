Good Samaritan saves cat frozen to the ground in Muskegon

When he came into the clinic, his body temperature was only 94 degrees and his eyes were crusted shut from the cold.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A cat is in stable condition after he was found frozen to the ground in Muskegon Monday morning after a massive winter storm.

The cat, called "Elliot" by vet staff, is resting comfortably at Big Lake Animal Clinic after what could've been a deadly storm for him. He is doing well in his recovery, but vet staff say the next 24 hours are critical.

A good Samaritan named Kelly brought Elliot in to help save him and check for a microchip. He was found at East Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon.

When he came into the clinic, his body temperature was only 94 degrees and his eyes had crusted shut from the cold. Staff immediately started life-saving treatment like warm IV fluids, cleaning his eyes and checking for any injuries, they said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who recognizes this cat is asked to contact Big Lake Animal Clinic at 231-799-1074. You can help with Elliot's medical costs on the Muskegon Humane Society's website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.