ETSU wants you to help name the new bald eagle in town!

ETSU gathered name suggestions from viewers of its live eagle cam and narrowed it down to 10 favorites for people to vote on.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn — East Tennessee State University is asking for help naming a new bald eagle that appeared at its Johnson City nest earlier this year.

The male bald eagle, Boone, recently chose the new female eagle as its mate. ETSU said the young female eagle laid an egg earlier this year, and the two are taking turns on the nest. You can watch them live at this link.

ETSU gathered name suggestions from viewers of its live eagle cam and narrowed it down to 10 favorites for people to vote on:

Becca (Short form of Rebecca, the name of Daniel Boone's wife)

(Short form of Rebecca, the name of Daniel Boone's wife) Becky (Another short form of Rebecca)

(Another short form of Rebecca) Bella (Beautiful -- ETSU says she's "absolutely beautiful, large and in charge)

(Beautiful -- ETSU says she's "absolutely beautiful, large and in charge) Dani (Shortened form of Danielle, to go along with Boone)

(Shortened form of Danielle, to go along with Boone) Danielle (Feminine version of Daniel to go along with Boone)

(Feminine version of Daniel to go along with Boone) Dolly (In honor of eagle conservation efforts supported by Dolly Parton)

(In honor of eagle conservation efforts supported by Dolly Parton) Fancy (Inspired by a Reba McEntire song -- ETSU says "she moved in with Boone like her mother taught her!")

(Inspired by a Reba McEntire song -- ETSU says "she moved in with Boone like her mother taught her!") Jolene (Reference to Dolly Parton's famous song, because the new eagle took Boone when he was formerly coupled with another eagle named Shima)

(Reference to Dolly Parton's famous song, because the new eagle took Boone when he was formerly coupled with another eagle named Shima) Rebecca (The name of Daniel Boone's wife)

(The name of Daniel Boone's wife) Tanasi (The Cherokee village that provided the namesake for Tennessee)

To vote, click here. Voting will close on March 20 right before midnight.