Hope, the puppy rescued from Cocke County after being found with terrible chemical burns, is making a miraculous recovery and is getting ready to head to a loving new home.

After her rescue in early March, Hope was taken to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, N.C.

The staff there said next week is a big one for Hope, as they believe she will be able to safely head to her new adoptive family. Brother Wolf's executive director Leah Craig cradled the puppy as she made gave the update on Facebook.

Hope gave Craig a few kisses as she talked about Hope's uplifting recovery. When the puppy first arrived, she had burns all over her body -- injuries worse than the rescue had anticipated at the time.

After a successful surgery -- Hope showed quick signs of recovery. Now weeks later, the puppy is much happier and healthier. Craig said Hope is expected to make a full recovery as her body continues to heal.

Hope is also recovering from the mental scars of the trauma she endured. Craig said the puppy had originally been scared of people when she was first rescued, but has become much more social, loving and curious in a short time.

"Hope shouldn't have any lasting negative effects from this terrible experience she went through," Craig said.

Brother Wolf received more than 1,000 requests from people wanting to adopt Hope and said they are thankful for all the love, care and donations the puppy received.

For those still wanting to help, the rescue said it has hundreds of other dogs like Hope in need of help.