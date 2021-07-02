Horse Haven asks for help after its 'Ol' Green Truck' broke down on the interstate while hauling horses

The equine rescue said it has driven the pickup truck for more than a decade to haul horses in need. It's looking for help to repair or replace it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Horse Haven of Tennessee is looking for help after its 'Ol' Green Truck' broke down on the interstate while it was transporting horses.

"This bad boy has 200,000+ hard miles and has been in service for HHT for 12 years. Our truck has been places many a man would not attempt and has made hundreds of trips transporting horses in need," it said Friday.

Horse Haven said having a dependable truck is a necessity for its mission, so it's asking for donations to at least get the truck back in working order. Ideally, though, it is hoping there might be a generous donor willing to provide a truck in good driving condition that could be used for hauling horse trailers.