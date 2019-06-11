ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn — A horse in Tennessee has died after contracting the mosquito-borne West Nile virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

The department said the horse was in Robertson County in Middle Tennessee.

According to the department, horses infected with West Nile virus cannot directly infect humans or other horses. Symptoms in horses may include fever, weakness, loss of appetite, or convulsions.

