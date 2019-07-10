The humane society of the Tennessee Valley celebrated the 25th Bark in the Park Sunday afternoon.

The non-profit said the event is its largest fundraiser of the year.

Attendees brought their pets out to enjoy contests, food trucks and competitions. They also had a chance to adopt pets and buy pet supplies from vendors.

Cera Smith with HSTV said she is thankful for the community's support.

"To come to this event every year and seeing the support of our community for what we do really makes it worth it for us every day to fight to save the lives of animals in our communities," Smith said.

Smith said the humane society has already blocked off the first weekend in October for next year's event at lakeshore park.

She said people can sign up to foster animals or donate on the humane society's website.