Ijams welcomes new owl friend to its resident animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center has a new resident owl joining its raptor ranks.

Jack the screech owl is the newest member of the Ijams family, who is joining the nature center post-rehabilitation after a car hit him.

Jack will join several other resident animals that Ijams cares for, including Stay-Puft the barred owl and Tiger the red-tailed hawk, in teaching people about all the beautiful creatures that live around East Tennessee.

You can find Jack and the other animals by visiting Ijams raptor enclosure. Ijams also hosts free animal encounters during the warmer months on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the visitor center plaza.