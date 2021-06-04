Ijams Nature Center welcomes, Norman Nubs, a Virginia Opossum

Norman Nubs is the newest resident at Ijams Nature Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Norman Nubs, a tail-less Virginia Opossum, is just 5 months old.

Referred to as "lil nub$" by the Ijams Nature Center staff, Norman wouldn't survive in the wild without a tail.

"While he had a rough start, he'll live a very happy life at Ijams," Ijams Nature Center said in a Facebook post. "He's a bit shy right now, but as soon as he's more comfortable, everyone will get to meet him!"

Virginia opossums are more commonly known as the North American opossum.

Opossums are the only marsupial found north of Mexico and are nocturnal.

The reason Norman wouldn't survive in the wild without his tail is because Opossums' tails can curl tightly around branches, carry objects and help with stabilization when climbing around in trees.